All roads in Chambers County considered ‘impassable’ until further notice

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - All roads and bridges in Chambers County should be considered impassable until further notice, according to the Chambers County Highway Department.

On March 27, beginning at 8 AM CST, members of the general public are advised that when roads and bridges become impassable, all travel should be suspended or delayed.

Only emergency vehicles should travel on county roads and bridges until further notice.

