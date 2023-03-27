Advertise
Body found in Macon County identified as missing woman

Sandrea Elaine Taylor was found dead on County Road 43 in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
Sandrea Elaine Taylor was found dead on County Road 43 in Macon County on March 27, 2023.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A body found in Macon County this week has been identified as a woman who went missing in another county.

A woman’s body was found near a residence on County Road 43 Monday morning. The Jacksons Gap Police Department has identified her as 34-year-old Sandrea Elaine Taylor.

Taylor was reported missing in Jacksons Gap last week. Investigators say she had not been seen since Feb. 26.

Her body was sent for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

The State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation. The Jacksons Gap Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office and 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office are assisting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksons Gap Police Department at 256-825-8515, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867, State Bureau of Investigation or the sheriff’s department’s secret witness line at 256-827-2035.

