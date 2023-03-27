Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Body found in Macon County

A body was found in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
A body was found in Macon County on March 27, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A body found in Macon County Monday is under investigation.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson could not divulge any details due to the ongoing investigation. He only said that someone called it in after finding the body near the Lee County line.

He could not say the gender, nor the cause of death.

Brunson said he hopes to release more information soon.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Rain, storms linger through early Monday
Tornado causes damage in Macon County.
Preliminary data shows at least 2 tornadoes hit central Alabama
Medication to help obesity
Diabetes drug to help conquer obesity
Storm damage in West Point, Georgia
Multiple people injured, nearly 100 structures damaged from Troup County tornado
Boaters are being asked to avoid parts of Lake Martin after severe storms caused downed power...
ALEA: Boaters avoid area between Ridge Marina, Martin Dam

Latest News

Troy University
Troy Univ. professionals share tips for parents to discuss school shootings
Alabama lawmakers to review business incentive bills
Mexican military withdraws from Vulcan Material’s port, Senator Katie Britt responds
Mexican military withdraws from Vulcan Material’s port, Senator Katie Britt responds
Flooding in 2021 from the Tallapoosa River on Dozier Road.
Dozier Road, Emerald Mountain Expressway set to close Monday evening