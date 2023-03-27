Advertise
CACF establishes Macon County disaster relief fund

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Central Alabama Community Foundation has created the Macon County Disaster Relief Fund to assist those impacted by the recent severe storms.

According to CACF, the funds will be used to support the immediate and long-term needs of citizens in Macon County.

According to Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the area of Milstead and Franklin near Alabama Highway 229 and Interstate 85 was hit particularly hard. A commercial structure, later identified as the Milstead Farms Group cotton gin on County Road 40, was demolished.

To make a donation to the Macon County Disaster Relief Fund, go to this link and click on GIVE TODAY. You can also give by texting MACON to 44321 or by mailing a check payable to:

CACF
114 Church Street, Montgomery AL 36104
Reference: Macon County Disaster Relief

For more information about how to donate or the Central Alabama Community Foundation, visit our website www.cacfinfo.org.

