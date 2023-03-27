Advertise
Chilton County facing flooding as rain moves east

Source: WBRC video
Source: WBRC video
By Jonathan Skinner
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rain associated with Sunday’s weather system has caused flooding in Chilton County.

One of the hardest hit areas was the city park in Clanton, something Sheriff John Shearon says he and others haven’t seen in some time.

“I have not seen it like that,” Shearon said. “I did stop a guy in the park earlier. He made reference, he said he’s seen it like this. This is the second time in 50 years. He said probably 1978 or somewhere thereabouts, 40-something years ago, he said it was like that.”

Sheriff Shearon also said it might be a day or two before they’re really able to see the full extent of all the damage.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

