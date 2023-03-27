Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Crenshaw Christian Academy teacher continues family’s legacy

Congrats Mrs. Smith, you're this week's Class Act!
Congrats Mrs. Smith, you're this week's Class Act!((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - Emily Smith, her parents and her grandparents all went to school at Crenshaw Christian Academy. In fact, they were some of the founding members of CCA.

“It’s extremely special to our family. My grandfather, my father, my brother, and I, we all graduated from Crenshaw Christian Academy. I’m very blessed to be able to teach here,” Smith said.

Smith said she always knew she wanted to teach at CCA. Now, she’s continuing her family’s long legacy at the school as a teacher.

She even has a special student in her kindergarten class, her daughter, Charlotte.

“Your expectations for your own are extremely high,” she said. “I’m so proud to have her here at Crenshaw Christian Academy,” Smith said.

Smith has been teaching for 13 years now and said she is truly proud of all of her kids. She said CCA is a family, and they all know their students and their families.

“It’s a small school so you feel like everyone here is part of your family,” she added, “I love these babies. They’re like little sponges. They come in and they’re just really unsure of themselves but by the time they leave, they’ve learned and grown so much, it’s extremely rewarding.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Rain, storms linger through early Monday
Tornado causes damage in Macon County.
Possible tornadoes cause damage across central Alabama
Medication to help obesity
Diabetes drug to help conquer obesity
Storm damage in West Point, Georgia
Multiple people injured, nearly 100 structures damaged from Troup County tornado
ASU welcomes third interpretive center in Alabama
Montgomery Interpretive Center opens at ASU

Latest News

FILE - In this March 25, 1965, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and his wife, Coretta...
This day in Alabama history: Selma to Montgomery March
School supplies
Student with ‘airsoft gun’ detained at Opp High School
Holtville teacher wins Class Act award.
Holtville High School teacher loves hands-on science projects
Holtville High School teacher loves hands-on science projects
Holtville High School teacher loves hands-on science projects