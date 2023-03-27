Crenshaw Christian Academy teacher continues family’s legacy

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - Emily Smith, her parents and her grandparents all went to school at Crenshaw Christian Academy. In fact, they were some of the founding members of CCA.

“It’s extremely special to our family. My grandfather, my father, my brother, and I, we all graduated from Crenshaw Christian Academy. I’m very blessed to be able to teach here,” Smith said.

Smith said she always knew she wanted to teach at CCA. Now, she’s continuing her family’s long legacy at the school as a teacher.

She even has a special student in her kindergarten class, her daughter, Charlotte.

“Your expectations for your own are extremely high,” she said. “I’m so proud to have her here at Crenshaw Christian Academy,” Smith said.

Smith has been teaching for 13 years now and said she is truly proud of all of her kids. She said CCA is a family, and they all know their students and their families.

“It’s a small school so you feel like everyone here is part of your family,” she added, “I love these babies. They’re like little sponges. They come in and they’re just really unsure of themselves but by the time they leave, they’ve learned and grown so much, it’s extremely rewarding.”

