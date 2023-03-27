CrimeStoppers offering $1K reward for info in Selma homicide

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a homicide that took place on March 2nd.

According to CrimeStoppers, officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to an area of Hardie Avenue on a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, Quintaris Sharod Perkins, 20, was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say Perkins was later pronounced dead. No other details surrounding Perkins’ death were released.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward to help solve this crime. To encourage the public, CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, please immediately call police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

