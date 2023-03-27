Delays, I-85 SB between Ann Street, Jackson Hospital after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash between Ann Street and Jackson Hospital is causing delays for morning commuters on Interstate 85 southbound.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 9 a.m. and is blocking the middle and left lane.

Moderate Crash on I-85 SB @ MP 3 past Exit 3: Ann St in Montgomery . Expect moderate delays. More details: https://t.co/cmMeiG1HEQ — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) March 27, 2023

ALDOT cameras show the vehicle involved in the crash is sitting in the middle lane, causing delays. There is also heavy rain across the area, aiding the slowdown.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and consider taking an alternate route.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.