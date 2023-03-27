Advertise
Delays, I-85 SB between Ann Street, Jackson Hospital after crash

A crash on I-85 SB between Ann Street and Jackson Hospital is causing delays for morning...
A crash on I-85 SB between Ann Street and Jackson Hospital is causing delays for morning commuters.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash between Ann Street and Jackson Hospital is causing delays for morning commuters on Interstate 85 southbound.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 9 a.m. and is blocking the middle and left lane.

ALDOT cameras show the vehicle involved in the crash is sitting in the middle lane, causing delays. There is also heavy rain across the area, aiding the slowdown.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and consider taking an alternate route.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

