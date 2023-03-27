Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Disaster-trained volunteers from S.C. deploy to storm-damaged Miss., Ala.

The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing homes to piles of rubble, flipping cars on their sides and toppling the town’s water tower.(Source: CNN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Disaster-trained volunteers from the South Carolina Region of the American Red Cross are heading to Mississippi and Alabama to support disaster relief efforts after tornadoes touched down Friday.

In Mississippi, Red Cross volunteers mobilized relief supplies and disaster workers and are coordinating with local and state officials to help ensure people get the help they need.

Almost 140 trained Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground now in Mississippi and several trailers carrying relief supplies, including tarps, clean-up kits, first aid kits and more are en route to the area.

Officials reported the tornado in Mississippi was an EF-4 which carries winds up to 200 mph. The tornado lasted over an hour as it traveled more than 100 miles.

Preliminary estimates indicate as many as 2,000 structures in the state received major damage or were destroyed.

The American Red Cross of South Carolina stands ready to send additional disaster workers as requested.

You can make a difference in the lives of people affected by tornadoes and storms in the South. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word TORNADO to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters. This includes providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance. Ensure your donation helps people affected by Southern Tornadoes & Storms by choosing that option on redcross.org/donate or through 1-800-RED CROSS

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Rain, storms linger through early Monday
Tornado causes damage in Macon County.
Possible tornadoes cause damage across central Alabama
Medication to help obesity
Diabetes drug to help conquer obesity
Storm damage in West Point, Georgia
Multiple people injured, nearly 100 structures damaged from Troup County tornado
ASU welcomes third interpretive center in Alabama
Montgomery Interpretive Center opens at ASU

Latest News

Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama.
Jackson Hospital launches ‘Walk with a Doc’ program
Three Bird e-scooters sit outside of the RSA building in downtown Montgomery.
Electric scooter rentals roll out in downtown Montgomery
Mowbra and Lila Branum moved into their Greenville home 54 years ago. The original avocado...
Avocado green appliances going strong after 50 years
The Montgomery Zoo is holding its annual Zoo Weekend on March 25 and 26.
Montgomery Zoo holding ‘Zoo Weekend’ March 25
Fridays in the Kitchen: Stir Fried Veggies
Fridays in the Kitchen: Stir-Fried Vegetables