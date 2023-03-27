Advertise
Dozier Road, Emerald Mountain Expressway to close Monday

Flooding in 2021 from the Tallapoosa River on Dozier Road.
Flooding in 2021 from the Tallapoosa River on Dozier Road.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozier Road and the Emerald Mountain Expressway will close Monday due to flooding of the Tallapoosa River.

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said the county engineer’s office anticipates water from the river to overflow onto the roadway by this afternoon.

Emerald Mountain Expressway said because of the Dozier Road closure, the toll bridge will also close.

03/27/2023 Montgomery County plans to close Dozier Road today between 3pm-4pm due to flooding which will also close Emerald Mountain Expressway Toll Bridge. We apologize for this inconvenience.

Posted by Emerald Mountain Expressway on Monday, March 27, 2023

Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route until the roadway and toll bridge have reopened.

