Dozier Road, Emerald Mountain Expressway to close Monday
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozier Road and the Emerald Mountain Expressway will close Monday due to flooding of the Tallapoosa River.
The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said the county engineer’s office anticipates water from the river to overflow onto the roadway by this afternoon.
Emerald Mountain Expressway said because of the Dozier Road closure, the toll bridge will also close.
Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route until the roadway and toll bridge have reopened.
