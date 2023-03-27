Dozier Road, Emerald Mountain Expressway set to close Monday evening

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozier Road and the Emerald Mountain Expressway are expected to close Monday around 6 p.m. due to flooding of the Tallapoosa River.

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said the county engineer’s office anticipates water from the river to overflow onto the roadway by the aftermoon.

Emerald Mountain Expressway said because of the Dozier Road closure, the toll bridge will also close, indicating a 6 p.m. timeframe on its social media channels.

Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route until the roadway and toll bridge have reopened.

