Mexican military withdraws from Vulcan Material’s port, Senator Katie Britt responds

Senator Katie Britt condemns unlawful takeover of Vulcan Materials property in Mexico
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC. (WBRC) - U.S. Senator Katie Britt released a statement Monday afternoon regarding the Mexican military’s withdrawal from Vulcan Materials Company’s Punta Venado port facility in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

Senator Britt’s statement is as follows:

On Monday, Senator Britt joined members of Alabama’s congressional delegation in meeting at the Mexican embassy in Washington, D.C., with Ambassador of Mexico to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma.

ORIGINAL STORY: U.S. Senator Katie Britt released a statement Monday in response to the Mexican government seizure of Vulcan Materials Company’s port facility at Punta Venado in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

Video surveillance footage from the early morning hours of March 14 shows the facility being breached and confiscated at gunpoint by Mexican military and police forces. A Mexican federal district court on March 16 ordered governmental forces to vacate the premises within 24 hours, however the property remains under military occupation as of 6:30 p.m. CT March 19.

Senator Britt provided the following statement:

Senator Katie Britt
Senator Katie Britt(WBRC FOX6 News)

Senator Britt traveled to Mexico City earlier this year to discuss the issue of increasing, illegal aggression by the Mexican government toward Vulcan Materials with Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard. Senator Britt has also discussed the matter with senior U.S. Embassy personnel in Mexico City.

A representative with Vulcan Materials released the following statement to WBRC:

Vulcan Materials is headquartered in Birmingham.

A National Security Council spokesperson released the following statement to WBRC:

Additionally, Senator Tommy Tuberville released the following statement about the situation:

