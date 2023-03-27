Advertise
Niffer's Place closed until further notice due to damage from storms in Opelika

Niffer’s Place closed until further notice due to damage from storms in Opelika
(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Niffer’s Place in Opelika is closed until further notice due to damage from storms.

According to the business, no one was in the building at the time of the storm, therefore no injuries occurred. Niffer’s says the back of the building has damage from heavy rains.

Niffer’s Place closed until further notice due to damage from storms in Opelika
Niffer’s Place closed until further notice due to damage from storms in Opelika(Source: WTVM)

Niffer’s Auburn location is open for regular business hours.

