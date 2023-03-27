Advertise
Possible tornadoes cause damage across central Alabama

A possible tornado has caused damage in an area of Macon County.
A possible tornado has caused damage in an area of Macon County.(Phil Anderson)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather swept across Alabama leaving behind debris and damage in parts of our coverage area.

According to Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, emergency crews are searching an isolated area between Milstead and Franklin near Alabama Highway 229 and Interstate 85. A commercial structure located on County Road 40 has been demolished.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is also reported debris on Interstate 85.

At this time, the amount of damage is unknown. WSFA 12 News has a crew en route to the area and will bring you the latest on air, online and on our mobile app.

Storm damage has already been reported in the Prattville area. Viewers report trees are down and some homes have been damaged near Deer Trace, Quail Run, and Thomas Lane. In Phenix City, residents reported golf ball-sized hail.

As of 11 p.m., Alabama Power reports thousands without power across our area. Outages are concentrated in the following areas:

  • Elmore County - 3,900 customers
  • Tallapoosa County - 3,400 customers
  • Autauga County - 2,100 customers
  • Wilcox County - 1,150 customers
  • Montgomery County - 600 customers
  • Fewer outages also exist in Dallas and Chilton Counties.

Multiple school systems have reported delayed start times as a result of the severe weather. Some of those include Montgomery Public Schools, Autauga county schools, Alexander City Schools, Elmore County Schools, Pike Road Schools, Tallapoosa County Schools, and Tallassee City Schools. For a complete list of school start time delays, visit this link.

