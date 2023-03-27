Rain and storms today, more rain into Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After an active Sunday, today will be a little more on the tame side. There are still plenty of showers, downpours and thunderstorms out there this morning, and that will continue into the early afternoon.

Rain and storms remain in the forecast today and tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

The trend for today will be for conditions to quiet down the later into the day we get. Highs will end up in the middle and upper 70s with a little late day sunshine possible.

Any storms this morning and this afternoon could be strong to severe. The risk of severe weather is on the low side, but we can’t rule out some spotty large hail, a few damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado or two.

A few strong to severe storms are possible today. (WSFA 12 News)

Tonight will then start quiet before rain moves in closer to sunrise tomorrow. Those with the highest chance of getting wet tonight will be those in the southern half of the viewing area. This would mainly be south of U.S. 80, though the chance of rain isn’t zero north of U.S. 80.

Rain will continue into Tuesday, with chances dwindling the later we get into the day. There will be some thunderstorms in the mix with this wave of rain, especially the farther south you go. However, the severe weather risk is very low as conditions will be cooler and much more on the stable side.

Dry, cool and nice weather returns briefly Wednesday ahead of another quick warming trend. Highs will be in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. Then we’re in the middle to upper 70s Thursday and lower 80s Friday. There will be two cool nights well down in the 40s Tuesday night and Wednesday night if that’s your jam.

Rainy start to the week, then we quiet down. (WSFA 12 News)

Thursday and Friday will be dry. Plenty of sun will shine Thursday before clouds build heading into Friday. A cold front will sweep in late Friday night and Saturday, bringing with it a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

By the time it gets to Central Alabama it may not have much moisture left. Still, there will probably end up being at least some scattered shower and storm activity associated with it from Friday night through Saturday night.

A severe risk would exist if the storms maintain their intensity into Central Alabama. This is something we will have to watch closely throughout the week -- similar to the system we dealt with last Friday night into Saturday morning.

