Tallassee police officer injured in crash Sunday

A Tallassee police officer is recovering after being injured in a crash Sunday.
A Tallassee police officer is recovering after being injured in a crash Sunday.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tallassee police officer is recovering after being injured in a crash Sunday.

According to the Tallassee Police Chief N. T. Buce, the crash happened around 7 p.m. near Gilmer Avenue. The roadway was temporarily closed while firefighters and EMS worked to free the officer and the other vehicle’s driver.

Both the officer and the civilian driver were taken from the scene to Baptist South Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

“Our prayers and support are with all parties involved,” Buce added.

Additional information surrounding the crash was not released.

