Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

In Trump probe, Manhattan grand jury is back at work

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL R. SISAK and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump over hush money payments returned on Monday to hear more evidence, with still no word on when it might be asked to vote on a possible indictment.

It was the first time the panel was hearing testimony in the Trump probe since last Monday, when a witness favorable to the ex-president appeared before the grand jury. The jurors did not meet at all on Wednesday, one of the days when they ordinarily convene, and heard other matters on Thursday.

The grand jury is now back on Trump, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss secretive proceedings. It was not immediately clear whether an additional witness might be called before the panel.

Trump raised anticipation that criminal charges were imminent with a March 18 post on his social media platform in which he said he expected to be arrested last Tuesday. He has since used the absence of an indictment to claim, furnishing no evidence, that the investigation is somehow faltering.

The Republican former president has also escalated his rhetoric, warning that “potential death & destruction” would accompany any indictment. He also posted a photo of himself holding a baseball bat next to a picture of District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat. On Thursday, Trump referred to Bragg, Manhattan’s first Black D.A., as an “animal.”

A federal judge ordered several former Trump aides to testify before the Jan. 6 grand jury. (CNN, WSOC, POOL, BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER, WZTV, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTIC

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Rain, storms linger through early Monday
Medication to help obesity
Diabetes drug to help conquer obesity
Storm damage in West Point, Georgia
Multiple people injured, nearly 100 structures damaged from Troup County tornado
ASU welcomes third interpretive center in Alabama
Montgomery Interpretive Center opens at ASU
Safer Places Shelter
Safer Places Shelter open in Montgomery

Latest News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to an official during a visit to Zaporizhzhia,...
Zelenskyy, atomic agency chief discuss nuclear plant fears
Selma police are asking for the public’s help following the shooting death of a five-year-old.
5-year-old fatally shot in Selma, $1k reward offered for info
All roads in Chambers County considered ‘impassable’ until further notice
All roads in Chambers County considered ‘impassable’ until further notice
Selma police are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a March homicide.
CrimeStoppers offering $1K reward for info in Selma homicide
The Ukrainian government urges its allies to take action against what it calls the Kremlin’s...
Ukraine urges action against 'Kremlin's nuclear blackmail'