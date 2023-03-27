Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Woman in critical condition following early morning fire in Ensley

Stock photo.
Stock photo.(Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENSLEY, Ala. (WBRC) - A house fire in the early hours of Monday morning left one person in the hospital.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the 1000 block of 45th Street in Ensley just before 1 a.m.

When crews arrived, a fire in the kitchen of the residence was quickly extinguished.

First responders found a female resident hanging out of a rear window with cuts to the arms and hands from the glass of the window. They said it appeared she was trying to escape from the fire.

The woman, who appears to be only occupant of the residence, was transported to UAB hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported from the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Rain, storms linger through early Monday
Medication to help obesity
Diabetes drug to help conquer obesity
Storm damage in West Point, Georgia
Multiple people injured, nearly 100 structures damaged from Troup County tornado
ASU welcomes third interpretive center in Alabama
Montgomery Interpretive Center opens at ASU
Safer Places Shelter
Safer Places Shelter open in Montgomery

Latest News

Selma police are asking for the public’s help following the shooting death of a five-year-old.
5-year-old fatally shot in Selma, $1k reward offered for info
All roads in Chambers County considered ‘impassable’ until further notice
All roads in Chambers County considered ‘impassable’ until further notice
Selma police are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a March homicide.
CrimeStoppers offering $1K reward for info in Selma homicide
Coverage graphic in 'tornado gap'
Alabama meteorologists work to close ‘Tornado Radar Gap’ in West Alabama
The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
Disaster-trained volunteers from S.C. deploy to storm-damaged Miss., Ala.