Woman found crawling in diaper, relative charged: Police

Jason Proctor Booking photo.
Jason Proctor Booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man faces Elder Abuse and Neglect charges after police found a woman crawling around a South St. Andrews Street home wearing only an adult diaper and begging for help, per a police statement.

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they investigated the downtown home.

“The victim was transported to a Dothan hospital where she was admitted for inpatient treatment and may have to undergo surgery,” Lt. Ronald Hall said in a statement.

Proctor, 37, is held in the Houston County Jail without bond.

The police statement did not specify the alleged victim’s age.

