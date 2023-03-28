Advertise
11 departments meet for active shooter training in Montgomery

Training was in session Tuesday at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex where 11 departments from...
Training was in session Tuesday at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex where 11 departments from Montgomery and neighboring counties met to discuss ways to prepare for a potential mass shooting.(Julia Avant WSFA)
By Julia Avant
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Training was in session Tuesday at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex where 11 departments from Montgomery and neighboring counties met to discuss ways to prepare for a potential mass shooting.

Each year, they devise a plan for a new location. For 2023,, it was aboard the Harriott II riverboat.

“We have talked about different ways and mechanisms, whether it be a diesel spill, an active shooter or a fire on the boat and how our first responders can plan ahead to respond to a disaster like that,” said Montgomery EMA City/County Director Christina Thornton.

“We actually, as first responders, asked EMA to kind of help address, to get all these different partners throughout the tri-county area, to get involved and see exactly what response capabilities they have,” said Sam Castanza, the assistant chief of special operations for Montgomery Fire Rescue.

Once a scenario was shared with the group, each department discussed how they would respond, which Castanza says allowed everyone to get on the same page.

“Everything comes into preparation. Nobody wants these incidents to happen, we just have to be prepared for it if it does, how are we going to handle it and what would be the best way to do so?” asked Castanza.

This summer, all departments that took part in the tabletop discussion will act out each safety plan on the riverboat.

