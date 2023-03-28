Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

1.7 tons of beef product recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Elkhorn Valley Packing announced a recall of their boneless beef chuck product distributed in...
Elkhorn Valley Packing announced a recall of their boneless beef chuck product distributed in corrugated boxes of various weights with the label, “Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef 61226 BEEF CHUCK 2PC BNLS; Packed on 2/16/23.”(Elkhorn Valley Packing/U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Servic)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - About 1.7 tons of beef product distributed in nine states has been recalled due to a possible E. coli contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service reported that Elkhorn Valley Packing has recalled about 3,436 pounds of their boneless beef chuck product.

It is reported the beef product may be contaminated with the Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O103.

The affected product was packed on Feb. 16 and was distributed in corrugated boxes of various weights with the label, “Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef 61226 BEEF CHUCK 2PC BNLS; Packed on 2/16/23.” A full list of the serial numbers and box count numbers can be found on the FSIS website.

The product was distributed to a number of establishments, including retail locations and wholesale locations such as hotels, restaurants and institutions. The product was shipped to locations in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service stated there have been no confirmed reports of consumers experiencing adverse reactions from eating the product.

According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, people can begin to feel ill about two to eight days after consuming the infected product. Symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting and, in some cases, it can lead to more serious infection.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service advised customers and distribution sites to immediately stop using the product and throw it away or return it.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado causes damage in Macon County.
Preliminary data shows at least 3 tornadoes hit central Alabama
Boaters are being asked to avoid parts of Lake Martin after severe storms caused downed power...
ALEA: Boaters avoid area between Ridge Marina, Martin Dam
Showers and storms are possible Tuesday morning, but then the rest of the workweek looks dry!
Rain and storms today, more rain into Tuesday
A body was found in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
Body found in Macon County
Selma police are asking for the public’s help following the shooting death of a five-year-old.
5-year-old fatally shot in Selma, $1k reward offered for info

Latest News

FILE - Samuel Bankman-Fried departs Manhattan federal court in New York on Feb. 9, 2023, in New...
Bankman-Fried charged with paying $40M bribe to China
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. ...
Only paid subscribers to show in special Twitter feed, Musk says
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses the president of misleading members and the public.
McCarthy calls on Biden to schedule meeting on debt ceiling
This image provided by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows bodycam footage of police...
Video shows Nashville police search school, fire at shooter