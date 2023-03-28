Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 Huntsville PD officers, 1 citizen shot on Governors House Drive

Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police Department(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department, Huntsville Fire Rescue, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT teams are on the scene of a shooting investigation involving officers.

Syndey Martin with the Huntsville Police Department has confirmed that two officers were shot while answering a shots fired call. A third victim was a citizen. The victims have been transported to the hospital.

Martin also confirmed that there is a subject barricaded in an apartment in the Governors House apartment complex.

The incident happened in the 4600 block of Governors House Drive. Traffic near the area of Governors House Drive has been blocked off.

Syndey Martin with the Huntsville Police Department has confirmed that two officers were shot...
Syndey Martin with the Huntsville Police Department has confirmed that two officers were shot while answering a shots fired call. A third victim was a citizen.(WAFF)

Witnesses on the scene say they saw officers with tactical gear and rifles as well as heavily armored vehicles.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area of Jordan Lane near Bob Wallace Ave., 9th Ave. and Governors Drive.

WAFF 48 has several crews on the scene. This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado causes damage in Macon County.
NWS increases confirmed central Alabama tornado count to 5
Boaters are being asked to avoid parts of Lake Martin after severe storms caused downed power...
ALEA: Boaters avoid area between Ridge Marina, Martin Dam
A body was found in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
Body found in Macon County
Showers and storms are possible Tuesday morning, but then the rest of the workweek looks dry!
Rain and storms today, more rain into Tuesday
Selma police are asking for the public’s help following the shooting death of a five-year-old.
5-year-old fatally shot in Selma, $1k reward offered for info

Latest News

Thousands of Alabamians will lose their Medicaid benefits next month. At the start of the...
Many Alabamians to Medicaid benefits this weekend
The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed that a missing 17-year-old girl has been located...
Montgomery teen missing 1 week found safe
John A. Caddell - March 13, 1930 – March 27, 2023
Caddell Construction founder John A. Caddell dies at 93
Tornado debris shown in a Selma neighborhood in this Feb. 6, 2023 file photo. Selma area...
Final pass for Dallas County tornado debris removal set for Friday