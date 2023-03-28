Being Real with Bethany Episode 1 releases Wednesday at 9 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA)- WSFA 12 News is launching its first-ever podcast series. The podcast, called “Being Real with Bethany,” is hosted by our very own Bethany Davis.

For the first season of our podcast, Bethany interviewed local influential women who are making a difference in the community and our state.

The first episode features Montgomery’s first lady, Tamika Reed. It will be available on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

New episodes in season 1 will drop every Wednesday at 9 a.m. from now until May 10th. You can watch the episodes on WSFA.com, with extra content available wherever you get your podcasts.

