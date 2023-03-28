Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Being Real with Bethany Episode 1 releases Wednesday at 9 a.m.

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA)- WSFA 12 News is launching its first-ever podcast series. The podcast, called “Being Real with Bethany,” is hosted by our very own Bethany Davis.

For the first season of our podcast, Bethany interviewed local influential women who are making a difference in the community and our state.

The first episode features Montgomery’s first lady, Tamika Reed. It will be available on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

New episodes in season 1 will drop every Wednesday at 9 a.m. from now until May 10th. You can watch the episodes on WSFA.com, with extra content available wherever you get your podcasts.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado causes damage in Macon County.
Preliminary data shows at least 3 tornadoes hit central Alabama
Boaters are being asked to avoid parts of Lake Martin after severe storms caused downed power...
ALEA: Boaters avoid area between Ridge Marina, Martin Dam
Showers and storms are possible Tuesday morning, but then the rest of the workweek looks dry!
Rain and storms today, more rain into Tuesday
Jason Proctor Booking photo.
Woman found crawling in diaper, relative charged: Police
Selma police are asking for the public’s help following the shooting death of a five-year-old.
5-year-old fatally shot in Selma, $1k reward offered for info

Latest News

Being Real with Bethany: Episode 1 airs Wednesday at 9 a.m.
Being Real with Bethany: Episode 1 airs Wednesday at 9 a.m.