Caddell Construction founder John A. Caddell dies at 93

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - John A. Caddell, the founder of Caddell Construction, has died at the age of 93, the company announced.

The company said Caddell died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Monday.

“There just aren’t enough words to describe the influence John Caddell had on the construction industry as a whole,” said Caddell Construction CEO Eddie Stewart. “He was an absolute icon, and someone we should all aspire to be like. His influence over Caddell Construction is evident every single day, and his guidance in my own life is impossible to overstate. I will truly miss him more than words can say.”

Funeral arrangements were been announced.

Caddell was a lifelong Montgomery resident. He graduated from Lanier High School before attending the Georgia Institute of Technology. He earned a degree in building construction in 1952.

Caddell founded Caddell Construction with his wife, Joyce, in 1983, initially working from their family home. The company would grow into a nationally recognized firm and became an industry leader with more than $16 billion in projects in 36 countries, according to the company.

John and Joyce Caddell were married for 66 years until Joyce’s death in March, 2017. John always credited Joyce for much of his success, including her role as a co-founder of Caddell Construction in 1983. (Source: Caddell Construction)

His grandson, Mac Caddell, described him as, “He didn’t just inspire The Caddell Way, he truly lived it out. I am committed to seeing that legacy continue through the company that my grandparents —and so many others—worked so sacrificially to build,” he said. “His legacy will far outlive his 93 years on earth.”

Among numerous awards and distinctions are his inclusions in the Associated General Contractors Hall of Fame and Alabama Business Hall of Fame.

A strong family man, John Caddell enjoyed working with many of his children during his career. In 2018, a multi-year transition from family-owned Caddell Construction, Inc. to employee-owned Caddell Construction, LLC was completed. His grandson, Mac Caddell, now serves as President and COO. (Source: Caddell Construction)

