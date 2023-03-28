Advertise
Final pass for Dallas County tornado debris removal set for Friday

Tornado debris shown in a Selma neighborhood in this Feb. 6, 2023 file photo.
Tornado debris shown in a Selma neighborhood in this Feb. 6, 2023 file photo. Selma area residents looking to have debris from the Jan. 12 tornado hauled away will get one final opportunity, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation, on March 31.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma area residents looking to have debris from the Jan. 12 tornado hauled away will get one final opportunity, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT’s contractor will make a final pass of tornado debris pickup for residents who live along state routes in Dallas County on Friday.

Those residents wanting to have debris collected need to have it placed on the public right-of-way by Thursday or risk not having it collected.

The public right-of-way is the area of residential property that extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole or easement.

If you are taking part, you must separate the debris into the following:

  • VEGETATIVE DEBRIS (whole trees, tree stumps, tree branches, tree trunks and other leafy material)
  • CONSTRUCTION AND DEMOLITION DEBRIS (damaged components of buildings and structures such lumber and wood, wall board, glass, metal, roofing materials, tile, furnishings, and fixtures)
  • HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE (materials that are ignitable, reactive, toxic or corrosive such as paints, cleaners, pesticides, etc.)
  • LARGE GOODS (refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps, ovens, ranges, washing machines, clothes dryers and water heaters)
  • ELECTRONIC WASTE (computers, televisions, office electronic equipment, etc.)

ALDOT is urging residents not to place debris near a water meter vault, fire hydrant or any other above-ground utility, nor should it be placed in the roadway shoulders.

Only loose debris - not bagged - will be collected.

