Macon County continuing to recover from severe storms

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County continues to recover after severe storms caused damage in several communities.

Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says they are still working to remove debris from the Milstead community. Power outages also remain in the area.

“People in the Franklin and Milstead community are still without power,” Lee said. “They’re still removing trees and debris from their homes. It was just a devastating situation.”

Lee did say he was thankful the county implemented its emergency alert system ahead of the storms. So far, about 6300 residents have signed up. Lee said they hope to be able to add additional residents in the near future.

“We’re getting a lot of calls about people wanting to be added on to it, we’re still waiting on a couple of more components,” Lee said. “Once that system is in place, we will have landline calls, text messages, and also email messages instantly to inform our citizens about not only bad weather but emergency situations.”

Lee added that despite the damage, no one was injured, and for that, he is most thankful.

“The most important thing is we’re a little bit inconvenienced now, but we have life and didn’t have any major injuries. And you know, we thank God for that,” Lee said.

