Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man turns $5 scratch-off ticket into $1M lottery jackpot at grocery store

Marques Robinson, 37, of Florida, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 Monopoly Doubler...
Marques Robinson, 37, of Florida, claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida man cashed in a million-dollar prize this week thanks to a lucky purchase at the grocery store.

According to the Florida Lottery, Marques Robinson, 37, of Port St. Lucie, claimed his $1 million prize at lottery headquarters after hitting the jackpot while playing the $5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game.

Robinson said he purchased the winning ticket while stopping at Tina’s Grocery in West Palm Beach.

Lottery officials said he chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985 with the retailer receiving a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game features more than $132 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado causes damage in Macon County.
NWS increases confirmed central Alabama tornado count to 5
Boaters are being asked to avoid parts of Lake Martin after severe storms caused downed power...
ALEA: Boaters avoid area between Ridge Marina, Martin Dam
A body was found in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
Body found in Macon County
Showers and storms are possible Tuesday morning, but then the rest of the workweek looks dry!
Rain and storms today, more rain into Tuesday
Selma police are asking for the public’s help following the shooting death of a five-year-old.
5-year-old fatally shot in Selma, $1k reward offered for info

Latest News

Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
Video shows guards running away during fire that killed 40
If you experienced storm damage to your home it is important that you beware of potential...
Homeowners urged to be ready for repair scams after Alabama storms
FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27, 2023, at TCL Chinese...
Army quickly plans new ads after Jonathan Majors’ arrest
A spokesperson for the police department has confirmed that two officers were shot while...
2 Huntsville PD officers, 1 citizen shot on Governors House Drive
Authorities are searching for Roy McGrath, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s ex-chief of staff.
Feds offer $20K reward in search for ex-Maryland official