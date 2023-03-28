Montgomery teen missing 1 week found safe

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed that a missing 17-year-old girl has been located and is safe.

CrimeStoppers said Lauren Lovely, who was last seen in the area of Saddleback Ridge Drive on March 21, was found in Montgomery with the combined efforts of the Montgomery Police Department, the United States Marshals Fugitive Taskforce, and information received from the public.

“She was found in good health and has been returned to family,” according to a release issued to the media.

No other details were released.

