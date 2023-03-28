Advertise
National Cleaning Week celebrates tradition of spring cleaning

Spring cleaning.
Spring cleaning.(MGN)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week is National Cleaning Week to celebrate the annual tradition of spring cleaning.

The idea of spring cleaning dates back to when people kept their houses shut tight against the cold winters. Most homes today aren’t as dingy as they were before electricity but they do still need a good deep cleaning every now and then, especially areas that tend to collect dust and attract bugs.

The theme for National Cleaning Week this year is “Understanding Clean.” It is meant to enhance understanding of the cleaning process and the cleaning products we use.

In a national survey, the American Cleaning Institute found 78% of Americans spring clean at least once per year.

Learn more about National Cleaning Week on the American Cleaning Institute’s website.

