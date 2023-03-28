Advertise
Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Mobile

((Source: KFVS))
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by multiple vehicles Tuesday morning at the intersection of Government and Ann streets, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The 62-year-old man was hit about 6:10 a.m. by a vehicle heading east on Government Street after police say he stepped in front it. The driver stayed at the scene and did not display any signs of impairment, according to MPD.

However, following the initial impact, four additional vehicles struck the victim and continued to travel east on Government Street, police said.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Police said the incident occurred during low visibility, as it was still dark outside, and there was light rain.  

Authorities urge anyone who may have been involved or who has information about the incident to contact the Mobile Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit at 251-208-7211.

