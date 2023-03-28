Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: Aaron Hernandez’s brother arrested in ESPN incident

Dennis "DJ" Hernandez
Dennis "DJ" Hernandez(Cheshire Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — The brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is facing criminal and motor vehicle charges in Connecticut, accused of throwing a brick onto the ESPN headquarters campus and eluding police during brief pursuits in other towns.

Dennis John Hernandez, 36, who also has been known as D.J. and Jonathan, was given a misdemeanor summons for breach of peace Thursday by Bristol police in connection with the ESPN incident, according to a police report.

Hernandez, who played quarterback and wide receiver at UConn in the mid-2000s, went to ESPN in a car, possibly an Uber, and threw a bag containing a brick and a note onto the property, police said. He then left.

The note said: “To all media outlets, It’s about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you’re a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up! Yours truly, Dennis J. Hernandez,” according to police.

Hernandez did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment. No lawyers for him are listed in court records. Hernandez grew up in Bristol and recently had lived in Riverview, Florida.

His younger brother, Aaron Hernandez, a tight end for the Patriots, killed himself in 2017 in a prison cell while serving a murder sentence.

Earlier Thursday, Bristol police said they received an anonymous complaint from someone who said they were concerned about Dennis Hernandez because he said he wanted to destroy property at the state Capitol and at ESPN.

An ESPN spokesperson said the company was cooperating with police and declined further comment.

Also Thursday, Cheshire police charged Hernandez with reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit and other motor vehicle charges in connection with events on March 8, court records show.

Police said Hernandez eluded Southington and Cheshire police during chases but was later caught in Bristol. Bristol police said Hernandez was having a mental health problem and was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Police said Hernandez told them he had been driving around Connecticut that day trying to get arrested “because he no longer wanted to stay at his mom’s house.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado causes damage in Macon County.
NWS increases confirmed central Alabama tornado count to 5
Boaters are being asked to avoid parts of Lake Martin after severe storms caused downed power...
ALEA: Boaters avoid area between Ridge Marina, Martin Dam
A body was found in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
Body found in Macon County
Showers and storms are possible Tuesday morning, but then the rest of the workweek looks dry!
Rain and storms today, more rain into Tuesday
Selma police are asking for the public’s help following the shooting death of a five-year-old.
5-year-old fatally shot in Selma, $1k reward offered for info

Latest News

Crash, an 8-year-old rescue cat from Boise, Idaho, now stars in the spring 2023 Cadbury...
Crash the rescue cat wins 2023 Cadbury Bunny contest
Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter
US financial regulators appeared before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday. (CNN, POOL, WHDH,...
Fed official: Bank rules under review in wake of SVB failure
US financial regulators appeared before the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday. (CNN, POOL, WHDH,...
What caused the bank meltdown?
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 27, 2023, in...
Biden: GOP policies would surrender tech economy to China