Rain, storms early today before we start to dry out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Our active pattern is winding down across central and south Alabama, but not before we see one last round of rain and rumbles. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are impacting our southernmost counties right now; we have a few more hours to get through before some drier weather arrives! Those with the highest chance of getting wet through the early afternoon are in the southern half of the viewing area... this would mainly be south of U.S. 80, though the chance of rain isn’t zero north of U.S. 80.

Rain chances will be dwindling the later in the day we get.

Rain and storms are likely across the southern half of the region this morning and this afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

There will be some thunderstorms in the mix with this wave of rain. However, the severe weather risk is very low as conditions will be more on the stable side. There could still be a couple of strong to marginally severe storms in southern Alabama.

Dry, cool and nice weather returns briefly tomorrow ahead of another warming trend. Highs will be in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies tomorrow. Then we’re in the middle 70s Thursday and lower 80s Friday. There will be two cool nights well down in the 40s both tonight and tomorrow night.

Temperatures will fluctuate a little bit over the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Thursday and Friday will be dry. Thursday will be mostly sunny, with more clouds for Friday. A cold front will sweep in late Friday night and Saturday, bringing with it a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. By the time it gets to Central Alabama it may not have much moisture left. Still, there will probably end up being at least some shower and storm activity associated with it.

A severe risk would exist if the storms maintain their intensity into Central Alabama. This is something we will have to watch closely throughout the week. Then models diverge regarding what happens Sunday into early next week.

A chance of showers and storms exists Friday night into Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Our latest forecast has Saturday night and Sunday mainly dry. Then a renewed, albeit low, chance of showers and storms returns for the beginning of next week. Details regarding this part of the forecast will be refined in the coming days.

