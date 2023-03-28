Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Russia says it has test-fired missiles in the Sea of Japan

Breaking News
Breaking News(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia’s Defense Ministry says Moscow has test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan.

The ministry said Tuesday that two boats launched a simulated missile attack on a mock enemy warship about 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. The ministry said the target was successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles.

The Moskit, whose NATO reporting name is the SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile that has conventional and nuclear warhead capacity.

It says the exercise took place in the Peter The Great Bay in the Sea of Japan but does not give more precise coordinates.

Japan’s Defense Ministry had no immediate response. The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado causes damage in Macon County.
Preliminary data shows at least 3 tornadoes hit central Alabama
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Rain, storms linger through early Monday
Storm damage in West Point, Georgia
Multiple people injured, nearly 100 structures damaged from Troup County tornado
Medication to help obesity
Diabetes drug to help conquer obesity
Boaters are being asked to avoid parts of Lake Martin after severe storms caused downed power...
ALEA: Boaters avoid area between Ridge Marina, Martin Dam

Latest News

Police say a former student shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school and killed...
Biden calls on Congress to ban assault weapons after Nashville school shooting
Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore (5) shoots over Ohio State guard Rikki Harris during the...
Va Tech women headed to 1st Final Four after topping Ohio St
The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
Disaster-trained volunteers from S.C. deploy to storm-damaged Miss., Ala.
Alabama lawmakers to review business incentive bills