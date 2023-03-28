Shelby Humane Society considering euthanasia due to overcrowding

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Humane Society is now considering changing their policy on euthanasia.

Shelby County Humane leaders have tried to avoid euthanasia for years but continue to struggle with overcrowding.

Right now, Shelby Humane leaders are working on drafting a new policy in the next two months.

Shelby Humane Board of Directors President Saundra Ivey said at this point, because they are so crowded they have no choice but to consider euthanizing some of the animals.

“So, we are rethinking what’s the most humane thing to do,” Ivey said.

Shelby Humane is considering starting with a medical and behavioral assessment for each animal especially those who have been at the shelter for over 15 days.

“We will look at the state of their medical care, their weight, how are they doing, if there is any abnormal behaviors or stereotypical behavior of a dog,” Ivey said. “If they are, those are likely the ones that aren’t going to do well even if we get them out.”

Their current policy tries to rehabilitate every dog that comes in but they have a number of dogs that have been with them for over a year, with little change in behavior.

“You have some dogs that are just very hard to place because they don’t like other dogs, don’t like kids,” Ivey said. “You can work on that but then you have to find the perfect family and sometimes their stay gets longer.”

And leaders say changing the policy could help with the shelters staffing issues and disease control.

“When you get Parvo in a kennel, then a lot of the times you have to limit your adoptions and transports because it’s a transmittable disease,” Ivey said. “It’s your overcrowded in anything, a jail, nursing home, it doesn’t matter, It’s easier to spread a disease even though we have done everything we can to clean and all that stuff.”

Donations of pee pads, newspapers, thin blankets, puppy and kitten formula are needed as well as volunteers ready to get their hands dirty.

Shelby Humane still has the goal of getting these animals adopted, fostered or transferred to avoid euthanasia.

Learn more about how you can help by visiting the Shelby County Humane Society website.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.