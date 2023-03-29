3 days of quiet weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dry, cool and nice weather returns briefly today ahead of yet another warming trend. Highs will be in the upper 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Then we’re in the middle and upper 70s tomorrow and lower 80s Friday.

Rain and storms are possible Friday night into Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

There will be one more cool night well down in the 40s tonight before we start to warm up. Tonight will feel just like it does out there this morning.

Tomorrow and Friday will again be entirely dry. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with more clouds for Friday. A cold front will sweep in late Friday night and Saturday, bringing with it a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

A severe weather event is likely to our northwest Friday into Friday night. A couple of stronger storms could sneak into Central Alabama Saturday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

By the time the rain and storms get to Central Alabama the coverage will be lowering. Still, there will end up being at least some scattered shower and storm activity. The risk of severe weather is very low, but we can’t rule out a severe storm north or west of Montgomery.

Then things should dry out Saturday night and Sunday. Skies will feature more clouds than anything else, but it will be dry. A low chance of showers and storms returns late Sunday night, with higher coverage for Monday.

Temperatures will warm up and then head back down through the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Low, but non-zero rain chances continue next Tuesday and Wednesday. As we get closer and forecast models come into better agreement we will refine these rain chances.

Temperatures will go from near 80 on Saturday down into the mid-70s on Sunday and Monday. Highs well up in the 80s are then back for next Tuesday.

