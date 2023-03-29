Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

3 days of quiet weather

High temperatures will warm from the 60s today to the 80s by Friday
Quiet end to March
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dry, cool and nice weather returns briefly today ahead of yet another warming trend. Highs will be in the upper 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Then we’re in the middle and upper 70s tomorrow and lower 80s Friday.

Rain and storms are possible Friday night into Saturday.
Rain and storms are possible Friday night into Saturday.(WSFA 12 News)

There will be one more cool night well down in the 40s tonight before we start to warm up. Tonight will feel just like it does out there this morning.

Tomorrow and Friday will again be entirely dry. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with more clouds for Friday. A cold front will sweep in late Friday night and Saturday, bringing with it a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

A severe weather event is likely to our northwest Friday into Friday night. A couple of...
A severe weather event is likely to our northwest Friday into Friday night. A couple of stronger storms could sneak into Central Alabama Saturday morning.(WSFA 12 News)

By the time the rain and storms get to Central Alabama the coverage will be lowering. Still, there will end up being at least some scattered shower and storm activity. The risk of severe weather is very low, but we can’t rule out a severe storm north or west of Montgomery.

Then things should dry out Saturday night and Sunday. Skies will feature more clouds than anything else, but it will be dry. A low chance of showers and storms returns late Sunday night, with higher coverage for Monday.

Temperatures will warm up and then head back down through the weekend.
Temperatures will warm up and then head back down through the weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

Low, but non-zero rain chances continue next Tuesday and Wednesday. As we get closer and forecast models come into better agreement we will refine these rain chances.

Temperatures will go from near 80 on Saturday down into the mid-70s on Sunday and Monday. Highs well up in the 80s are then back for next Tuesday.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed that a missing 17-year-old girl has been located...
Montgomery teen missing 1 week found safe
A spokesperson for the police department confirmed two officers were shot while answering the...
One HPD Officer dead, one officer critically injured following shooting
Tornado causes damage in Macon County.
NWS increases confirmed central Alabama tornado count to 5
Thousands of Alabamians will lose their Medicaid benefits next month. At the start of the...
Many Alabamians set to lose Medicaid benefits this weekend
A body was found in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
Body found in Macon County

Latest News

Quiet end to March
Quiet end to March
Rain-free for the rest of the workweek, but showers and storms could return by Friday night
Remainder of the workweek is quiet, warming up
Amanda tracks out where rain is now and looks ahead to some sunshine + warmth!
Drier days will return to the forecast soon...
Rain and storms again today
Rain and storms again today