Alabama communities continue to recover after severe storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Communities across the River Region are continuing to recover following the severe storms over the weekend.

Areas in Macon, Elmore and Autauga County were hit particularly hard. While power to these areas has been mostly restored, communities are still working to remove debris.

In Macon County, several areas are experiencing flooding issues. Main Street in Shorter remains impassible due to high levels at the Tallapoosa River, officials said Wednesday.

Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says the county is taking mitigation steps to help with future emergency situations. He also warned residents to be sure to give their money to the right organization.

The Central Alabama Community Foundation has stepped up to collect funds to help support the residents affected by the storms in Macon County.

In Elmore County, EMA officials say they are still doing damage assessments in areas where damage was reported. Anyone with damage can access the Elmore County website and app to self-report and send pictures so their area can be assessed.

In Autauga County, the hardest-hit areas appear to be in the Hunting Ridge neighborhood, Prattville Pickers and the area around the golf course. Autauga County EMA Director Gary Weaver said they are making progress. Contractors are on the ground in those areas working to remove downed trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes in central Alabama following severe weather that swept across the state over the weekend, leaving behind debris and damage.

