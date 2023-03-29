Advertise
ALDOT seeks input for proposed I-85 project near Chantilly

A crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 85 southbound near Chantilly Parkway.
A crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 85 southbound near Chantilly Parkway.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation needs public input about a new project on Interstate 85 South.

The proposed project is between the Chantilly Parkway exit, exit 11, and the Taylor Road exit, exit 9. It would add what ALDOT calls an “auxiliary lane” between those two exits, connecting the acceleration lane from the Chantilly exit to the deceleration lane at the Taylor Road exit. The entire project would be about a mile long.

The idea is that this would help reduce crashes in that area. It would also increase the capacity for cars traveling along this section of the interstate - an area that can get pretty congested during rush hours.

As with any progress, it could come with some growing pains. Temporary lane closures will be needed during construction. So ALDOT is holding an online public meeting to inform the public of the design features for the project and to get input from the people who use this route. All comments regarding this project must be submitted on or before Thursday, April 13, 2022, at OPM: IM-I020(365) (state.al.us)

