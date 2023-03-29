Advertise
Coroner: Missing woman found in Macon County is homicide victim

Sandrea Elaine Taylor was found dead on County Road 43 in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
Sandrea Elaine Taylor was found dead on County Road 43 in Macon County on March 27, 2023.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The coroner of Macon County has confirmed a body found Monday and identified as that of a missing Jacksons Gap woman is a homicide victim.

Coroner Hal Bentley confirmed 34-year-old Sandrea Elaine Taylor died of a gunshot to the head. Her body was found near a residence on County Road 43 Monday morning.

The Jacksons Gap Police Department later identified the woman, who was reported missing last week. Investigators say she had not been seen since Feb. 26.

The State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation. The Jacksons Gap Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office and 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office are assisting.

Neither a motive nor any suspect/s has been identified or released by law enforcement at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksons Gap Police Department at 256-825-8515, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867, State Bureau of Investigation or the sheriff’s department’s Secret Witness Line at 256-827-2035.

