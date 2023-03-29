Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Buc-cee’s to celebrate Auburn location grand opening

Bucees
Bucees(WVLT)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Buc-ee’s, the massive gas station and travel center franchise, is set to open its newest location in Auburn.

Buc-ee’s in Auburn will officially open its doors to the public on Monday, April 10th at 6 a.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place beforehand and is said to include Mayor Ron Anders of Auburn, Councilman Tommy Dawson, Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch, City of Auburn Economic Development Director Phillip Dunlap, Lee County Commission Chairman Bill English and others.

The new location is 53,470 square feet and offers 120 fueling positions just outside its store, with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers.

“Our partnership with Alabama couldn’t be stronger, and Auburn is the perfect place for a Buc-ee’s,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “The home of the Tigers is ideally located along I-85, making it the perfect stop for travelers headed to Georgia or down to the Alabama Gulf Coast. We can’t wait to become even more involved in this beautiful community.”

The location will bring 200 new jobs to the area with starting pay “well above” minimum wage, full benefits, a 100% matching 401k up to 6%, and three weeks of paid vacation.

Buc-ee’s favorites, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries, are also available.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed that a missing 17-year-old girl has been located...
Montgomery teen missing 1 week found safe
The Montgomery Police Department
Alert canceled for missing 19-month-old from Montgomery
Thousands of Alabamians will lose their Medicaid benefits next month. At the start of the...
Many Alabamians set to lose Medicaid benefits this weekend
Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer injured in Tuesday shooting
Tornado causes damage in Macon County.
NWS increases confirmed central Alabama tornado count to 5

Latest News

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will not support the use of state tax dollars to assist financially...
Ivey won’t support state funds for Birmingham-Southern
Boaters are being asked to avoid parts of Lake Martin after severe storms caused downed power...
ALEA: Power lines between Ridge Marina, Martin Dam restored, waterway open
The Montgomery Police Department
Alert canceled for missing 19-month-old from Montgomery
FILE - The Centenario deep-water drilling platform off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, in the...
US to auction Gulf of Mexico oil under climate compromise