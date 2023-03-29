Advertise
Buc-ee’s to celebrate Auburn location grand opening

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Buc-ee’s, the massive gas station and travel center franchise, is set to open its newest location in Auburn.

Buc-ee’s in Auburn will officially open its doors to the public on Monday, April 10th at 6 a.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place beforehand and is said to include Mayor Ron Anders of Auburn, Councilman Tommy Dawson, Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch, City of Auburn Economic Development Director Phillip Dunlap, Lee County Commission Chairman Bill English and others.

The new location is 53,470 square feet and offers 120 fueling positions just outside its store, with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers.

“Our partnership with Alabama couldn’t be stronger, and Auburn is the perfect place for a Buc-ee’s,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “The home of the Tigers is ideally located along I-85, making it the perfect stop for travelers headed to Georgia or down to the Alabama Gulf Coast. We can’t wait to become even more involved in this beautiful community.”

The location will bring 200 new jobs to the area with starting pay “well above” minimum wage, full benefits, a 100% matching 401k up to 6%, and three weeks of paid vacation.

Buc-ee’s favorites, including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries, are also available.

