City of Lafayette holds emergency meeting on possible water restriction

City of Lafayette holds emergency meeting on possible water restriction
(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson and Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Lafayette is holding an emergency utility committee meeting Wednesday morning at 11 AM EST - after announcing that residents could possibly be put on a water restriction.

Due to severe weather that rolled through the area Monday, March 27, water pipes were busted - causing the city to have no water whatsoever. Lafayette is using water from a nearby city - Huguley.

“While the county is responsible for County Road 48, it is the city of Lafayette’s responsibility to repair the broken water lines, the large water breach and replace the two large 6-foot water spill way pipes, if needed,” said the city.

The city is under a precautionary water boil notice while using Huguley’s water, see below:

City of Lafayette holds emergency meeting on possible water restriction
(Source: City of Lafayette)

