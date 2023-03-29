Advertise
Emergency alert issued for 19-month-old missing from Montgomery

Montgomery police have issued an emergency alert for a missing 19-month-old.
Montgomery police have issued an emergency alert for a missing 19-month-old.((Source: ALEA))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An emergency missing child alert has been issued for a 19-month-old from Montgomery

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ava Dansby was last seen on March 19th in Montgomery.

ALEA says Ava may be with her mother Lateasha Wright, 21. Both Ava and Lateasha are considered to be in danger.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2532 or call 911.

