Episode 1: “Don’t be average, don’t be basic.”

She is Montgomery's first lady, but Tamika Reed will tell you that's just her current title - it doesn't come close to defining who she actually is.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - She is Montgomery’s first lady, but Tamika Reed will tell you that’s just her current title - it doesn’t come close to defining who she actually is. In this very candid discussion, she opens up about her own career, how she juggles it with her role as the Capital City’s first lady, her relationship with the Mayor, and her role as a mother.

