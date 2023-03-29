Episode 1: “Don’t be average, don’t be basic.”

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - She is Montgomery’s first lady, but Tamika Reed will tell you that’s just her current title - it doesn’t come close to defining who she actually is. In this very candid discussion, she opens up about her own career, how she juggles it with her role as the Capital City’s first lady, her relationship with the Mayor, and her role as a mother.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.