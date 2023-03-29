Advertise
Geneva hoping to start city wide mural project

The murals will pay tribute to the city’s history and first responders.
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Geneva is getting closer to their financial goal for an artistic project.

After receiving a grant, Geneva is still short $6,000 to complete the first murals proposed.

Two locations, Merle Norman Cosmetics along Commerce Street and the old fire station along Town Avenue, have been selected for the first two murals in the city.

“Ultimately our goal is to have the old silos across from Walmart. One of our biggest mural projects. We’re going to start small,” said Shelby Danley, former president of the Geneva chamber of commerce. “We want to become a mural city because we want to use that to bring more people to Geneva and showcase what all we have here because we think Geneva is great.”

The murals will pay tribute to the city’s history and first responders.

Local mural artist Wes Hardin has been selected as the artist for these murals.

If you want to donate towards the mural project, donations can be made to the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

