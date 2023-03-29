Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 34-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Montgomery Tuesday night.

According to Montgomery police, officers and medics were called to an area of Carmichael Road around 11 p.m. after a shooting report. When they arrived, officers located Willie Gray, 34, who had been fatally shot.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, MPD added.

Police ask that anyone with information about this homicide case contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or Montgomery police at 625-2831.

Montgomery police are also investigating a second homicide that took place early Wednesday morning. The two cases are unrelated, according to MPD.

