Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Melissa Joan Hart says she helped kids get to safety after Nashville school shooting

Actress Melissa Joan Hart says she helped children get to safety after the school shooting in Nashville. (Credit: Instagram/MelissaJoanHart via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Melissa Joan Hart is sharing how she helped some children following the school shooting in Nashville.

The actress posted on Instagram saying she was near The Covenant School shortly after Monday’s deadly shooting.

She said she helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway. They were coming out of the woods to escape the situation.

Hart, whose children go to a school near The Covenant School, said she waited to release the video because it was “too raw to post” on the day of the shooting.

Hart is best known for her work as a teen actor starring in sitcoms including “Clarissa Explains It All” and “Sabrina, The Teenage Witch.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed that a missing 17-year-old girl has been located...
Montgomery teen missing 1 week found safe
A spokesperson for the police department confirmed two officers were shot while answering the...
One HPD Officer dead, one officer critically injured following shooting
Tornado causes damage in Macon County.
NWS increases confirmed central Alabama tornado count to 5
Thousands of Alabamians will lose their Medicaid benefits next month. At the start of the...
Many Alabamians set to lose Medicaid benefits this weekend
A body was found in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
Body found in Macon County

Latest News

This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russian diplomat: Moscow has suspended sharing information about nuclear forces with US
The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
Senate: Credit Suisse still helps rich Americans evade taxes
Actress Melissa Joan Hart says she helped children get to safety after the school shooting in...
Melissa Joan Hart says she helped kids get to safety after Nashville school shooting
While President Joe Biden and other Democratic lawmakers want gun control legislation, many in...
Nashville shooting highlights security at private schools