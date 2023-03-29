Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery police investigate fatal overnight stabbing

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning homicide.
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning homicide.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning homicide.

Police and fire medics responded to the 1700 block of South Holt Street around 2:40 a.m. on reports of a person having been stabbed.

On scene, first responders found Terence Lawson, 42, of Montgomery, who was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

MPD said the circumstances surrounding this homicide remain under investigation. Anyone with any information related to this homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Lawson is Montgomery’s 24th homicide victim of 2023 and is the second homicide investigation opened by MPD overnight. The cases are not related.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed that a missing 17-year-old girl has been located...
Montgomery teen missing 1 week found safe
Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD Officer dead, one officer critically injured following shooting
Thousands of Alabamians will lose their Medicaid benefits next month. At the start of the...
Many Alabamians set to lose Medicaid benefits this weekend
Tornado causes damage in Macon County.
NWS increases confirmed central Alabama tornado count to 5
John A. Caddell - March 13, 1930 – March 27, 2023
Caddell Construction founder John A. Caddell dies at 93

Latest News

Trinity head coach Granger Shook is leaving his alma mater and taking the head coaching job at...
Trinity head coach Granger Shook taking Pike Road position
Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer alert following Tuesday's shooting
A large area of the Central U.S. is under a significant risk of severe weather Friday-Friday...
Significant severe weather risk for many states Friday
This is the first/second overnight homicide investigation opened by MPD. The cases are not...
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Tuesday