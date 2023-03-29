Montgomery police investigate fatal overnight stabbing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning homicide.

Police and fire medics responded to the 1700 block of South Holt Street around 2:40 a.m. on reports of a person having been stabbed.

On scene, first responders found Terence Lawson, 42, of Montgomery, who was taken to an area hospital in life-threatening condition. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

MPD said the circumstances surrounding this homicide remain under investigation. Anyone with any information related to this homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

Lawson is Montgomery’s 24th homicide victim of 2023 and is the second homicide investigation opened by MPD overnight. The cases are not related.

