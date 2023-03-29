One HPD Officer dead, one officer critically injured following shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department officers and other law enforcement officials took a man in custody after responding to a shots fired call around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4600 block of Governors House Drive.

A spokesperson for the police department confirmed two officers were shot while answering the shots fired call. A third victim was a woman. The injured officers were taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials have confirmed that one officer has succumbed to his injuries, and the other officer underwent emergency surgery and remains in critical condition. Their identities are not being released at this time.

The deceased officer will now be transported by Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville, the autopsy will be performed on Wednesday.

“This is a painful night for the City of Huntsville and for our police family,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “We are heartbroken. Words cannot express our loss. We have been overwhelmed by the show of love and support from our community, and we stand united with our police officers and their families in this tragic moment.”

The spokesperson also confirmed a male suspect barricaded himself in an apartment in the Governors House apartment complex. The man was taken into custody around 6:20 p.m. and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The offender and the female victim are at the hospital receiving treatment.

“This is a devastating loss for our department, the Huntsville community and the State of Alabama, HPD Chief Kirk Giles said. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family as they mourn their loved one who made the ultimate sacrifice. As we grieve with our fallen officer’s family, we have another officer fighting for his life. Please keep all our officers and the entire department in your prayers.”

Witnesses on the scene say they saw officers with tactical gear and rifles as well as heavily armored vehicles. Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and assisted on the scene.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle released the following statement on Facebook about the incident:

“Two HPD officers were shot in the line of duty this evening. Both have been transported to Huntsville Hospital with life threatening injuries. Our hearts are shattered. Please send every prayer you have to the officers, their families, and the Huntsville Police Department.”

United States Representative Dale Strong released the following statement on Twitter:

“Two Huntsville police officers were shot in the line of duty tonight, an absolutely tragedy. Details are limited at this time as a stand-off is ongoing, but I am following the situation closely. My prayers are with the officers and their families.”

Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement on her Twitter page:

I am devastated to learn the news that two Huntsville police officers were shot in the line of duty this evening. I ask the people of Alabama to join me in prayer for these heroes and their family, friends and community. @HsvPolice — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 29, 2023

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has every available MCSO Deputies, Investigators, Civil Divison and Dispatchers from the county are covering for HPD.

Ownes Cross Road Police Department is covering Hampton Cove/Big Cove. Reserve Deputies are also out covering Huntsville.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

