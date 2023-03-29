Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

State doctors explain how over-the-counter Narcan provides better accessibility to life-saving medication

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Wednesday, March 29, the Food and Drug Administration gave the approval to sell Narcan over the counter. Narcan is an overdose reversal drug.

President of the Medical Association for the state of Alabama, Dr. Julia Boothe, said this has been something they have been working on and have been waiting for the announcement for months.

She believes everyone should have Narcan in the medicine cabinet in case of an emergency, especially if someone in the home was recently prescribed opioids.

“Whether or not the person that uses it feels comfortable, ‘I know how to use my medicine. I’m safe with it,’ but people, friends, relatives get in, take medications, and that’s where we are seeing a lot of the unintended consequences,” said Boothe.

Narcan being sold over the counter eliminates the need for a prescription, meaning people can access it easier and use it to save others in case of an emergency.

“Our hope is that people will be desensitized to the stress of it and understand that this is something that is safe, it’s able to be used by anyone. You can have it available and ready,” said Boothe.

Information on how to administer Narcan can be found here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department
Alert canceled for missing 19-month-old from Montgomery
Bucees
Buc-ee’s to celebrate Auburn location grand opening
Sandrea Elaine Taylor was found dead on County Road 43 in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
Body found in Macon County identified as missing woman
According to court documents, Farren Jill Hudson, 35, of Wetumpka, has been charged with...
Wetumpka woman charged with child sex crimes
This is the first/second overnight homicide investigation opened by MPD. The cases are not...
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Tuesday

Latest News

Motorists traveling on Interstate 65 northbound between Greenville and Montgomery may be...
Delays, I-65 NB between Greenville, Montgomery after 18-wheeler overturns
3 Alabama school districts file lawsuits against social media
3 Alabama school districts file lawsuits against social media
Wetumpka woman charged with child sex crimes
Wetumpka woman charged with child sex crimes
Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting
The Rosa Parks Museum and Sweetie B’s Arms Foundation are hosting a one-day summit called “A...
1-day summit celebrates Women’s History Month