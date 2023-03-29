Advertise
Suspect in custody after shooting leaves 2 Huntsville PD officers, 1 person injured

A spokesperson for the police department has confirmed that two officers were shot while answering a shots fired call.
By Javon Williams and Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department officers and other law enforcement officials took a man in custody after responding to a shots fired call around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the police department confirmed two officers were shot while answering the shots fired call. A third victim was a woman. The injured officers were taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The spokesperson also confirmed a male suspect barricaded himself in an apartment in the Governors House apartment complex. The man was taken into custody around 6:20 p.m. and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened in the 4600 block of Governors House Drive. Traffic near the area of Governors House Drive has been blocked off.

Witnesses on the scene say they saw officers with tactical gear and rifles as well as heavily armored vehicles. Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and assisted on the scene.

United States Representative Dale Strong released the following statement on Twitter:

“Two Huntsville police officers were shot in the line of duty tonight, an absolutely tragedy. Details are limited at this time as a stand-off is ongoing, but I am following the situation closely. My prayers are with the officers and their families.”

This story will be updated once there is more information.

